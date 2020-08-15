Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Fired Archie's Nanny on Her Second Night on the Job

When their son Archie Harrison was born, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hired a night nurse to help with childcare, but things didn't work out.

In Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain that the nurse was fired on her second day on the job.

Harry and Meghan found the nurse to be "unprofessional and irresponsible" according to the tell-all.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been picky about the people they invite to work on their team, but the Sussexes were—understandably—more fastidious than ever when it came to finding the perfect nanny for their son, Archie Harrison.

In their new book , royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal that Archie's first night nurse did not last long on Team Sussex.

"Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible," Scobie and Durand write in the book.

Yikes. Even though the replacement Harry and Meghan hired reportedly "did a fine job," the experience with that first "unprofessional" and "irresponsible" nurse stuck with the new parents. According to the book, "neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly."

Ultimately, the Sussexes found the right solution: They decided to sacrifice sleep and took over nighttime duties with Archie themselves and hired a nanny to help out during the day instead. Problem solved.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.