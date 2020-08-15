Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Fired Archie's Nanny on Her Second Night on the Job

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • In Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain that the nurse was fired on her second day on the job.
      • Harry and Meghan found the nurse to be "unprofessional and irresponsible" according to the tell-all.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have always been picky about the people they invite to work on their team, but the Sussexes were—understandably—more fastidious than ever when it came to finding the perfect nanny for their son, Archie Harrison.

        In their new book Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, royal authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand reveal that Archie's first night nurse did not last long on Team Sussex.

        "Meghan and Harry felt they were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible," Scobie and Durand write in the book.

        Yikes. Even though the replacement Harry and Meghan hired reportedly "did a fine job," the experience with that first "unprofessional" and "irresponsible" nurse stuck with the new parents. According to the book, "neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly."

        Ultimately, the Sussexes found the right solution: They decided to sacrifice sleep and took over nighttime duties with Archie themselves and hired a nanny to help out during the day instead. Problem solved.

