Chrissy Teigen Had Two Blood Transfusions in Hospital Amid Pregnancy Complications

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, ca february 24 chrissy teigen attends the 2019 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 24, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by jon kopaloffwireimage
Jon KopaloffGetty Images

    Chrissy Teigen received two blood transfusions after experiencing severe bleeding during her third pregnancy, she shared on Instagram Monday. Teigen was hospitalized on Sunday, after she began to bleed incessantly. "It kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet on low and leave it there," she explained on her Instagram Story.

    Posting a photo from New Year's Eve (in which she looks distinctly unimpressed), Teigen wrote, "hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there."

    "Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts," she continued. "came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!"

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    On Sunday, Teigen told her followers that her baby was healthy, but her placenta was struggling to support him. "In the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak. So I feel really good, the baby’s so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, he moves so much earlier than they ever did," she said. "Basically, he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the shittiest house. So, his house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation."

    "All we’re doing now is trying to make sure that he’s got a lot of fluid around him and that I’m resting, obviously, as much as possible," she continued, explaining that further medical intervention would be too dangerous at her current stage of pregnancy. "Basically, if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then we can go from there and be able to get through the danger zone."


