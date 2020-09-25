Pregnant Chrissy Teigen shared an ultrasound photo of her baby boy on her Instagram Story.

"Hi my sweet strong boy. You are working so hard, I promise it'll be worth it!!!" she captioned the post.

Teigen's spoken openly about the complications she's experiencing during her third pregnancy.

Here's something very cute to start your Friday morning: Chrissy Teigen shared an ultrasound photo of her baby boy on her Instagram Story, writing a sweet message to her impending arrival. "Hi my sweet strong boy. You are working so hard, I promise it'll be worth it!!!" she captioned the snap.

@chrissyteigen Instagram

Teigen has faced numerous health complications during her third pregnancy, revealing earlier this week that she was forced to suspend filming on her Quibi series Chrissy's Court and delay production on her third cookbook. "Baby cannot do it. I am devastated," she tweeted.

"My placenta sucks. It’s always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies," Teigen said on her Instagram Story last week, explaining why she'd been instructed to go on bed rest. "With Luna, with Miles—it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn’t getting big at all. So he had to come out early, and Luna had to come out early—I was induced both times."

"[The baby's] growing beautifully, everything’s good, I’m feeling really good, but my placenta’s really really weak, and it’s causing me to really bleed a lot," she continued, describing her pregnancy as "pretty high risk." She added, "We just have to get my placenta healthy again and that means not moving. So I’m on complete and total 'don’t get out except to pee pee' bed rest."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

