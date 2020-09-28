Pregnant Chrissy Teigen has been hospitalized, she shared on her Instagram Story Sunday.

Teigen said she had been bleeding consistently throughout her pregnancy, but the blood flow increased on Sunday.

"It kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet on low and leave it there," she explained.

"It was at the point today where it was just, like, never stopping bleeding. And that’s, obviously, very bad," she continued.

Teigen explained that while her baby is healthy, her placenta is failing to adequately support him. "In the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak. So I feel really good, the baby’s so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, he moves so much earlier than they ever did," she said. "Basically, he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the shittiest house. So, his house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation."



"All we’re doing now is trying to make sure that he’s got a lot of fluid around him and that I’m resting, obviously, as much as possible," Teigen said, explaining that her pregnancy is insufficiently advanced for any further medical intervention. "It’s just hard because there’s not much you can do. I’m in that weird in-between time of it being really dangerous to try anything."

"Basically, if I can make it through the next few weeks, if little boy can make it through the next few weeks, then we can go from there and be able to get through the danger zone," she said. Wishing you and baby the best, Chrissy!





