Chrissy Teigen Couldn't Hear Her Baby's Heartbeat During a "Really Scary Morning"

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 24 chrissy teigen attends the 2019 vanity fair oscar party at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 24, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by david crottypatrick mcmullan via getty images
David CrottyGetty Images
  • Pregnant Chrissy Teigen had a "really scary morning" during which she couldn't hear her baby's heartbeat, she shared on Twitter.
  • Thankfully, doctors found the heartbeat, she said.
  • Earlier this week, Teigen received two blood transfusions after experiencing severe bleeding.

    Chrissy Teigen experienced a major health scare during her third pregnancy, she shared on Twitter Tuesday. "Just had a really scary morning," she wrote. "huge clot, almost save-worthy. The scramble to hear the heartbeat seemed like hours. I never thought I’d relief sigh so much in my liiiiife."

    This content is imported from Twitter.

    Teigen was hospitalized on Sunday after experiencing severe bleeding; she told her followers, "It kind of was like if you were to turn a faucet on low and leave it there." She stressed that her baby was healthy, but her placenta was unable to adequately support him. "In the simplest of terms, we can say my placenta is really, really weak. So I feel really good, the baby’s so healthy, growing stronger than Luna or Miles. He moves a lot, he moves so much earlier than they ever did," she explained. "Basically, he’s the strongest, coolest dude in the shittiest house. So, his house is just falling apart. It didn’t have a good foundation."

    This content is imported from Instagram.

    Teigen subsequently received two blood transfusions, she shared on Instagram. "hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly truly truly sounds more dramatic than it is. It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there," she said.

    "Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking...cooking...playing with the other buttbutts," Teigen continued, alongside a photo of herself on New Year's Eve. "came across this little gem from ringing in 2020. It all makes sense now!"

