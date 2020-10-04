Not everyone close to the royal family is a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their actions since leaving their positions as senior working royals.

In a now-deleted post on LinkedIn, Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, blasted the Sussexes, calling them names and telling them to "shut the F up."

"Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong'n," Goldsmith wrote.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lots of diehard fans and, well, also lots of whatever the opposite of that is.

Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is in the second group, apparently. In a now-deleted rant on LinkedIn of all places, Goldsmith went off on the royal couple, dropping an F-bomb and calling them names. According to The Sun, Goldsmith wrote:

"With so much stuff going on in the world, still these two muppets are craving attention. Please shut the F up and bring up their child and stop talking, let alone demanding. Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong'n. Now hush please we are kinda busy saving lives and an economy."

Goldsmith's rant came after Harry and Meghan spoke out against structural racism in the United Kingdom.

"If you are white and British, the world you see often looks just like you—on TV, in media, in the role models celebrated across our nation. That is not a criticism; it’s reality," the Sussexes wrote in an article for the Evening Standard. "Many recognize this, but others are not aware of the effect this has on our own perspective, our own bias, but also the effect it has on young people of color."

Goldsmith, 55, is the brother of Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton.

Kayleigh Roberts

