Today's Top Stories
1
My Abuser Cyberstalked Me
2
Fashion Test Drive: Ferragamo's Viva Bow Bag
3
The Latest Voting Flex? A Joe Biden Beauty Sponge
4
Chelsea on What Ended Her Friendship With Ivanka
5
The Coziest Vests to Bundle Up In This Fall

Kate Middleton's Uncle Went On an Online Rant About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Not everyone close to the royal family is a fan of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their actions since leaving their positions as senior working royals.
    • In a now-deleted post on LinkedIn, Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, blasted the Sussexes, calling them names and telling them to "shut the F up."
      • "Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong'n," Goldsmith wrote.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lots of diehard fans and, well, also lots of whatever the opposite of that is.

        Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith, is in the second group, apparently. In a now-deleted rant on LinkedIn of all places, Goldsmith went off on the royal couple, dropping an F-bomb and calling them names. According to The Sun, Goldsmith wrote:

        "With so much stuff going on in the world, still these two muppets are craving attention. Please shut the F up and bring up their child and stop talking, let alone demanding. Harry you have lost our love and respect. Meghan you are a wrong'n. Now hush please we are kinda busy saving lives and an economy."

        Goldsmith's rant came after Harry and Meghan spoke out against structural racism in the United Kingdom.

        "If you are white and British, the world you see often looks just like you—on TV, in media, in the role models celebrated across our nation. That is not a criticism; it’s reality," the Sussexes wrote in an article for the Evening Standard. "Many recognize this, but others are not aware of the effect this has on our own perspective, our own bias, but also the effect it has on young people of color."

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        Harry and Meghan, along with the Evening Standard, are marking #BlackHistoryMonth with a list of Next Gen Trailblazers who are making a real difference in the world.⁣ ⁣ The couple recognised a group of notable leaders whose influence is making a positive and lasting impact on British culture.⁣ ⁣ They then asked them to identify another member of the black community in Britain whose cause-driven work is creating a lasting legacy for the next generation of Brits.⁣ ⁣ "Throughout this list you will see people we hope will inspire and motivate you. Especially at this time, it is exciting to be able to celebrate those who are making an impact" - @sussexroyal⁣ ⁣ Photo: PA #BHMNextGenTrailblazers #bhm #blackhistorymonthuk #bhm2020 #sussexroyal #harryandmeghan #meghanmarkle #princeharry

        A post shared by Evening Standard (@evening.standard) on

        Goldsmith, 55, is the brother of Kate Middleton's mother, Carole Middleton.

        Related Stories
        Will & Harry's Rift May Damage the Royals Forever
        Harry and Meghan Won't Go to the UK for Christmas
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Will & Harry's Rift May Damage the Royals Forever
        Prince Harry Surprises Marathon Runners in L.A.
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Harry and Meghan Won't Go to the UK for Christmas
        Why Prince William Was Upset With Prince Harry
        Prince Harry Surprises London Marathon Runners
        The Queen Supposedly Drink Four Cocktails a Day
        The Queen Had a Chill Reaction to a Drunk Staffer
        Will & Kate Post Rare Video of Their Kids Speaking
        Duchess Kate Spots Sleek Sportswear for Outing
        The Queen Fired a Nanny Who Tried to Overrule Her