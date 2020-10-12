Today's Top Stories
Joe Jonas Is "In Awe" of New Mom Sophie Turner's Parenting Skills

By Emily Dixon

    If you're wondering how new parents Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are doing since welcoming baby Willa, the answer is still extremely in love, still very much obsessed with each other. Speaking to Hollywood Life, an inside source revealed, "Becoming parents has brought Joe and Sophie even closer," adding, "They are both head over heels in love with their little girl." What's more, Jonas is reportedly "in awe of how amazing his wife is," with the insider explaining, "He feels like he really hit the jackpot because she’s handled everything so well." Cute!

    "Sophie has adjusted to motherhood wonderfully and she is loving every moment of it. She has always had this really chill vibe about her and that really hasn’t changed since giving birth," the source shared. "She has such a calm demeanor about her and has taken on this new chapter like a pro. Joe has been a total hands on dad the entire way. He’s more than a support system, he’s an equal partner and they make a great team."

    🤰 💕 ☀️

    "The best part is that they are a team on everything, and they really make it all fun," the second source continued. "Even being up in the middle of the night together is fun. They both love being parents so much, this really is the best thing to ever happen to them." Again: cute!


