Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back online! After bidding farewell to their Sussex Royal brand after they stepped down as senior royals earlier this year, the Sussexes have launched the website for their upcoming nonprofit, Archewell. The nonprofit, which Meghan and Harry announced in April, will comprise charitable endeavors, an educational website, support groups, mentoring, and other as yet unannounced ventures.

The Archewell website currently consists of only one page, a minimalist beige homepage with a breakdown of the nonprofit's name in black text. Arche is defined as a "Greek word meaning “source of action," whereas well is described as "a plentiful source or supply; a place we go to dig deep." Sussex fans can also sign up for Archewell emails, in order to keep updated on the venture's "activities and initiatives."

Back in April, Meghan and Harry spoke to the Telegraph about their plans for Archewell, saying they wanted the non-profit "to do something of meaning, to do something that matters." In a statement, the Sussexes explained, "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’ - the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’."

"We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name," the royals said. "Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

In June, royal insiders said Meghan and Harry were unlikely to launch any official Archewell projects until 2021, suspending the launch of the nonprofit in order to focus on COVID-19 relief efforts and the Black Lives Matter movement. "What’s absolutely clear is that they want to get it right and there’s no point in rushing," an inside source said. "They are settling into a new life, a new era. This is about getting it right and making sure they are able to make the difference they want to make."





