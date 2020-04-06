After it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had officially shut down their Sussex Royal account, The Telegraph spoke to them about their new venture, Archewell.

The plans are wide-ranging, including counseling services, education materials, and a lifestyle website.

The couple are self-isolating in L.A., including from family members like Meghan's mom, which is no doubt impacting the timing of this venture too.

As reported by Hannah Furness of The Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have exclusively spoken about their new nonprofit "empire," which will be called Archewell. It derives from the Greek word "arche" meaning "source of action." Also, there are huge plans for it, including "emotional support groups, a multi-media educational empire, and even...a wellbeing website." Get this—apparently the Greek word is also the inspiration for their son Archie's name! I didn't know that! Apparently alternatives they were considering were "Arche Foundation" and "Archeway."

The plans are apparently much, much broader in scope than the plans for the original Sussex Royal nonprofit. With this new venture, we're talking potentially:

Charity/volunteering services: "Organizing and conducting support groups for persons in need," including "emotional counseling" and "coordinating social, personal care, and psychological services"

A large, comprehensive website

"Education and training materials," i.e., the potential to "self-publish articles, magazines, books, music, podcasts, television shows, and computer software"

Trademark requests "for everything from motion picture films to paperclips" (some of these are to protect anyone else from using them and making money, like on clothing)

"Classes, lectures, seminars, conferences, workshops, and retreats on a variety of topics"

Mentoring

"Events and exhibitions for cultural, sporting, health, mental health and entertainment purposes"

The couple told The Telegraph they wanted "to do something of meaning, to do something that matters." And Meghan may even tap into her old lifestyle branding skills: "The new American venture could even see the Duchess build on the success of her old Goop-style website The Tig, with a 'website featuring information in the field of nutrition, general health and mental health,' along with entertainment."

The couple said they were hoping not to announce yet, in favor of not drawing away attention from the coronavirus, but once they filed in the U.S. in the public domain, The Telegraph saw it, and the couple confirmed their plans.

They explained, "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'...Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right." So TBD on the exact time for the new venture launch, but keep an eye out—it sounds like plans are already well underway.

As a reminder, at the end of March, they closed down the Sussex Royal account completely (and have now apparently turned off comments):

Which means that the next account to follow will be Archewell—so stay tuned.

