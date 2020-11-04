Today's Top Stories
1
All 4 Members of "The Squad" Have Been Reelected
2
'His Only Wife' Is a Fresh Ghanaian Love Story
3
Tara McGowan Will Get Inside Your Head
4
Head to These Destinations for a Late Fall Getaway
5
Sweatpants You Can Wear From the Couch to Brunch

Kourtney Kardashian Was Slammed for Sharing a Conspiracy Theory About Masks Causing Cancer

By Emily Dixon
today pictured kourtney kardashian on thursday, february 7, 2019 photo by nathan congletonnbcu photo banknbcuniversal via getty images via getty images
NBCGetty Images

    In the midst of a global pandemic, spreading false conspiracy theories about face masks to your 102 million Instagram followers probably isn't the best use of your platform—and yet Kourtney Kardashian went and did it all the same. Kardashian was slammed for sharing a post on her Instagram Story claiming that blue surgical masks cause cancer, a conspiracy theory medical experts quickly debunked.

    Kardashian shared an image without attribution reading, "Those Blue Masks mandated at grocery stores & airplanes are made of PTFE, a carcinogen made from synthetic fluoride. According to Cancer.Org it increases the risk of liver, testicle, pancreas, kidney & breast tumors + ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, preeclampsia and high cholesterol. High exposure can cause influenza-like symptoms and hemorrhaging in the lungs, leading to suffocation." She posted the image on her Instagram story with a shocked emoji and an exploding head emoji, the New York Post reports.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Cancer.org, cited as the source for the claim, is the website of the American Cancer Society (ACS). Dr. William Cance, chief medical and scientific officer for the ACS, told the New York Post, "There is no evidence to support the claim that the presence of PTFE in a mask causes cancer." Dr. Cance continued, "As a surgical oncologist, I, along with thousands of colleagues in the health-care profession, have been wearing masks for years to protect patients from the spread of infections."

    Multiple social media users condemned Kardashian for spreading false conspiracy theories about surgical masks. "@kourtneykardash it is highly irresponsible of you to post this kind of content knowing the size of your platform, especially in this era where misinformation spreads like wildfire and there is already a problem with mask-adherence and a huge doubt in actual science," one person tweeted. Another wrote, "It's one thing for random people on social media to claim that masks cause cancer...it's another for @kourtneykardash to be doing so on her Instagram stories to >100 million followers."

    Related Stories
    Kim and Kourtney's Fight Shut Down 'KUWTK' Filming
    Kendall Said Kourtney's Breakup Damaged Her
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Chrissy Shared Her Fears About a Second Trump Term
    Meghan Markle Made History by Voting
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    All The Details On Gwen Stefani's Engagement Ring
    40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years
    Sophie T Will Voice Princess Charlotte in New Show
    Prince William "Contracted COVID-19" in April
    Chrissy's Friends Donated Blood in Jack's Honor
    Gigi Shared the First Photo of Her Daughter
    Charles' Father Pushed Him Into Marrying Diana
    Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes In 2020