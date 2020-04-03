Today's Top Stories
Kendall Jenner Said Kourtney Kardashian’s Split From Scott Disick "Mentally F**ked Her"

By Emily Dixon
NBCUniversal Upfront Events - Season 2019
NBC U Photo BankGetty Images

    2019 saw an especially nasty rift divide the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, as the relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and younger sisters Kim and Khloé soured to the point of physical violence (see: the season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18). In the second episode of the season, Kendall Jenner, Khloé, and Kourtney's ex Scott Disick discussed exactly what was going on with Kourtney—and Jenner theorized that it was all down to her breakup with Disick.

    Khloé began by reading out a text she'd sent Kourtney in the spirit of reconciliation. "A million percent we need to have a conversation. If not today, it can be any day, but we can’t let this continue and sweep it under the rug like we typically do," Khloé said. "You’re someone who I love and respect and I want you to always feel good when you’re around me." Kourtney's response came a whole nine hours later—and it was a video of the private plane she was flying on.

    "I don’t think she’s extremely self-aware," Jenner commented. "She can’t sit back and just be like, 'Alright, I was wrong,' or, 'Alright, fuck, I fucked up.'" Then, after Disick entered the room, Khloé filled him in. "We’re talking about Kourt," she said. "She has made up her mind in life that she is taking on the victim role. Like everything is somebody else. And I just feel so bad because I don’t know how this happened."

    "I know how it happened," Jenner said. "Honestly, I think starting with [Kourtney and Disick's] breakup." After Disick refuted her suggestion, she continued, "I’m just saying, I think that whole situation might have mentally fucked her and I don’t think she dealt with it."

    In a subsequent confession, Disick defended his ex. "I think Kourtney for a very long time has felt really misunderstood. A lot of people feel like she’s being rude but I know she means well," he said. "I do know that she wants to be on good terms with everybody; it just doesn’t always come out that way."

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    

