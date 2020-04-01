In the opening episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 18, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got into a vicious physical fight.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show (both filming from home, of course), Kim revealed that the fight was so bad, the family shut down production for a week to regroup.

"When my mom saw a clip of that, she cried," Kim said.



If you've spent any time on the internet in 2020, you've seen the nasty physical fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, an incident that aired in full during last week's season premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. According to Kim, the conflict had some pretty serious ramifications: It made Kris Jenner cry, for one, and disturbed the KUWTK cast and crew so much that production was suspended for a week.

Kim called into Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show: At Home Edition, explaining to Fallon exactly what triggered the fight. "I feel like it’s been a lot of built-up resentment from Kourtney, or just feeling like she doesn’t really want to film anymore. She’s not the type of person to make a decision and say, 'OK, guys, I’m not going to film,'" she said.

"But she would come to work with an attitude every day and take it out on everyone, from the crew to us, and wouldn’t really make that decision," Kim continued. "So we would kind of just keep on pushing her to figure out why she was so unhappy."

The result of all that tension? A physical altercation—which was worse than it appeared on screen, Kim said. "I don’t really ever resort to violence like that, but she scratched me so hard, which you guys didn’t see. I was bleeding. You didn’t really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and I saw she had really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just went over and slapped her back."

"Kourtney and I obviously are fine now, but we shut down production for a week after that," she continued. "I think everyone was really shook for a minute and just was like, 'This isn’t our type of show. What’s happening? We want everyone to be comfortable and safe.'"

The fight devastated Kris Jenner: "When my mom saw a clip of that, she cried," Kim admitted. "She was like, 'Who are you guys? What is going on?'"

Kim also confirmed that Kourtney has taken a step back from filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "She’s made the decision to take time off now and I think she really needs it," she said. "It’ll be so much better for her."

