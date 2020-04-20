Today's Top Stories
The Kardashian-Jenners Threw a Quarantine Car Parade for Kourtney's Birthday

By Emily Dixon
NBC U Photo BankGetty Images
  • Kourtney Kardashian turned 41 on Saturday, April 18—but the coronavirus pandemic meant a party wasn't on the cards.
  • The Kardashian-Jenners still found a way to celebrate their oldest sister, however: They organized a car parade outside her house, complete with music and balloons.
  • Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner posted clips of the celebration on Instagram.

    If you've had a birthday while self-isolating, your party was likely limited to whatever cake the nearest grocery store had in stock, a solo bottle of wine, and a "Happy Birthday" serenade over Zoom if you were lucky. That wasn't the case for Kourtney Kardashian, who turned 41 on Saturday: Her friends and family, including Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, organized a parade of cars outside her house, featuring balloons, airhorns, homemade signs, an awful lot of cheering, and a loudspeaker blasting, appropriately, Rihanna's "Birthday Cake." Khloé and Kendall documented the whole thing on their Instagram stories, for your viewing pleasure:

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy 41 @kourtneykardash

    A post shared by Khloe Snapchat (@khloesnapchats) on

    Viewers of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be aware that things weren't exactly rosy between Khloé and Kourtney last year, with their once super close bond dissolving into frequent arguments and a lot of tears. Khloé's lengthy birthday post dedicated to her oldest sister, however, makes it pretty clear that all's now well between the pair.

    "You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!)," Khloé wrote. "You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life."

    "Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy!" she continued. "You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!!"

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy birthday my beautiful @kourtneykardash!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever! I can’t imagine my life without you, nor would I ever want to imagine that. You and I have an incredible rare bond that no matter what, it can never be broken. (Yep! You’re stuck with me!) You are my best friend, one of the rare few I can count on most in my life. I know that so many people go through life without their sister as their best friend. That thought alone breaks my heart. Thank God I was blessed with the most incredible siblings I could dream of. Honestly, without you my life would be boring, not as full and my life would always feel as if something was missing. Today and every day, I pray that your soul is covered in love and from your core, I pray that you’re happy! You deserve only magical things! In all of the lifetimes before and in all of the lifetimes after, I will love you! To the happiest of birthdays my sister!! Jane, I love you!

    A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

