Kate Middleton video-chatted with military families to mark Remembrance Week in the U.K.

She shared a glimpse inside Kensington Palace—including the sweet family photos on display.

The Cambridges have several adorable photos of their children displayed in frames, many taken by Kate herself.

We've seen an awful lot more of the royals' private living spaces this year, as the family have carried out official engagements from their homes amid fluctuating lockdown measures. This week, Kate Middleton took part in a video call with several military families who lost loved ones, to mark Remembrance Week in the U.K. As Town and Country reports, Kate shared a glimpse inside Kensington Palace on the call—and revealed the sweet family photos on display.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The framed photos include a snap of Kate and youngest son Prince Louis at the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019, and another of Princess Charlotte and Prince George before they headed to school later that year. There's also a photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself: the sweet photo of Prince George giggling in the grass that the royals released to mark his sixth birthday last July.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

On the video call, Kate spoke to several relatives of service members who died during or after deployment. "I'm sure you spend your time every day remembering your loved ones but it's so important that the nation comes together and really spends time thinking about those who have lost their lives and the families that have been impacted," she said.

"It's been a real honour to speak to all of you and I think I speak for the whole nation when I say just how proud you should be of your loved ones, and for the sacrifice and the bravery that they've shown," Kate continued. "I'll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and will be for many years to come."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io