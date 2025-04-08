Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Set to Make a Historic May Appearance
It's going to be a royal first.
Prince William and Princess Kate have been careful to keep their kids out of the spotlight, only bringing them to select royal events throughout the year. It's a given that fans will see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at Trooping the Colour each June, at their mom's annual Christmas carol concert and on the Dec. 25 walk to church. But other than Easter Sunday and perhaps a Wimbledon outing, the public doesn't often get to see the kids. This year that will change, as the royal trio is reported to be joining their family for a major royal appearance.
Per the Mirror, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, will appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony to honor the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which marked the end of World War II in Europe on May 8, 1945. The children will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, The King, Queen Camilla and other members of the Royal Family to watch a parade and military flypast to celebrate the occasion.
The publication reported that the Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will be attending along with their children Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex. Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence are also schedule to appear on the balcony, with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Duke of Kent marked as potential guests.
The major balcony appearance will mark a royal first when it comes to celebrating VE Day. To mark the 50th anniversary of WWII's end in 1995, just three people appeared outside the palace: The Queen Mother and her daughters Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, all of whom had been there on VE Day in 1945.
And for the 60th and 70th anniversaries, the Royal Family didn't make a balcony appearance at all.
This year, the U.K. will host several days of commemorations to honor the 80th anniversary of VE Day beginning Monday, May 5, which is a bank holiday in the U.K., and ending Thursday, May 8. A spectacular military procession will travel through London to Buckingham Palace on the 5th, followed by a flypast featuring historic aircraft and the Red Arrows display team.
Per the BBC, "a party on the warship HMS Belfast, on the Thames, and street parties around the country" will also take place on May 5. Other events include a special installation of ceramic poppies at the Tower of London, a concert at Westminster Hall, a service at Westminster Abbey and "a concert for 10,000 members of the public."
