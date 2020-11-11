Kate Middleton video-called bereaved military families to mark Remembrance Week in the U.K.

She spoke with parents, children, and spouses of service members who died during or after their military service.

For the occasion, Kate wore a vintage-style white satin shirt with a black scalloped collar, finishing the look with a pair of pearl drop earrings.

Kate Middleton video-called bereaved families of British service members, as Hello! reports, in order to mark Remembrance Week in the U.K. Middleton spoke to 11-year-old Charlton Taylor and his mom Sonia Fleming, Serena Alexander, and Chantelle Wynn, all of whom lost loved ones and subsequently received support from military charity the Royal British Legion.

Charlton Taylor's dad, Royal Marine Michael Taylor, was killed in Afghanistan when his son was only 10 months old, and Kate commented on Charlton wearing his dad's military medals. "Are these your daddy's medals? Wow," she said. "It's very special that you're wearing them."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Serena Alexander spoke about losing her son, Sam, in 2011, who was killed by an IED in Afghanistan in 2011. The Royal British Legion were "just so warm and loving and helpful and just friendly at a time that was so dreadfully sad," Alexander said.

Chantelle Wynn, meanwhile, reflected on receiving support from the charity after her husband, former army medic Ryan, died by suicide after experiencing PTSD following his tour of Afghanistan. "You wear a poppy and you put your donation in, but I didn’t know where the donations went. But now, I know exactly where those donations go to," Wynn said.



"It's been a real honor to speak to all of you," Kate told the military families. "I think I speak for the whole nation when I say just how proud you should be of your loved ones, and for the sacrifice and the bravery that they've shown."

"I'll certainly be thinking of you this difficult week and will be for many years to come," she continued.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

For the video call, Kate wore a vintage-style white satin blouse, pinning a poppy to the black scalloped collar. Royal style trackers Kate's Closet identified the blouse as the "Boo" design by British store Ghost, retailing at £79 (about $103). But alas, the blouse has sold out everywhere, as is typically the case with anything Kate wears. It's the same story with her earrings, the "Pearl Rope Drop Earrings" from Accessorize, which formerly retailed at about $13 but are now impossible to get hold of. If you stumble across a dupe, let us know, won't you?

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io