Irina Shayk Paired a Velour Tracksuit With Knee-High Stiletto Boots

The '00s are well and truly back!

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny november 09 model irina shayk is seen walking in soho on november 9, 2020 in new york city photo by raymond hallgc images
Raymond HallGetty Images

        Tween Emily would have demanded she be buried in her hot pink velour sweatpants, had some tragic accident cut her life short at the height of the '00s. And twenty-something Emily might just demand the same, since the '00s revival is perhaps the biggest trend of 2020. The latest adherent to the cult of velour? Irina Shayk, who tucked her Skims sweatpants into knee-high leather boots while out and about in Manhattan over the weekend.

        Raymond HallGetty Images

        At 11, I wore my velour sweatpants with a cat t-shirt studded with one million poorly-glued diamantés, layered over an empty bra I did not need but insisted upon wearing regardless. Which, inexplicably, is not how Shayk styled hers! The supermodel wore a dove gray set from Skims, as Vogue reports, comprising high-waisted sweatpants, a cropped zip-up jacket, and a tank top. She tucked her pants into gray, knee-high leather boots from By Far, accessorizing with layered chain necklaces, a cross pendant, and oval-framed sunglasses. Since it's 2020, and no outfit is complete without a face mask, Shayk wore a zebra-print style, matching it to her mini zebra bag.

        Shayk has a well-documented penchant for '00s fashion: Remember those bright pink Ugg boots she wore while out in New York City last month? Which means it's time to bet on which '00s trend she'll revive next! How about an extremely skinny scarf that offers absolutely no protection from the elements? Or a wide belt with a giant buckle worn about a foot higher than your actual belt loops? Wait, Irina! Are you going to bring back the Livestrong bracelet?!

