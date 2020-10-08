Last summer, Irina Shayk's name was everywhere following her breakup from longtime boyfriend Bradley Cooper (they share three-year-old daughter Lea De Seine). Since then, the model has led a relatively low-profile life in New York City, where she's often spotted with her daughter on walks. And sometimes, in the ultimate conscious uncoupling move, Shayk and Cooper come together to have outings with their little one, making clear there is no bad blood between the two.

For Shayk's latest outing in the Big Apple, she was spotted rocking a pink and blue tie-dye sweatshirt and biker shorts set. The bright athelsiure set spoke to Shayk's casual off-duty model style and also the fervor of tie-dye that hit all of us during quarantine. Though her top and bottom were already colorful, the model went the extra fashion mile to add some color through her shoes too. She wore a pair of UGG boots called "rock rose," which was basically super bright pink.

As everyone knows, the booties are winter staples for avoiding frozen toes and it seems Shayk was ready to break hers out sooner than expected. But the shoe worked well with her cotton candy-colored outfit, plus she didn't have to worry about being uncomfortable on her walk, since the shoes are so plushy. I managed to track down her exact pair so you, too, can start rocking your UGG booties, or save them for when the chilly weather really sets in.

