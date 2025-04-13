Hailey Bieber is making the most of her time at Coachella, and that includes pairing vintage Mugler halter tops with trendy slim sneakers for the perfect high-low outfit.

Bieber supported close friend Kendall Jenner at the 818 Tequila pop-up at Coachella, where both models wore gorgeous spring dresses for the desert setting. After spending time at the 818 Outpost, the Rhode founder changed into a vintage Mugler halter top featuring flame detailing for an evening at the festival. The makeup mogul paired her vintage Mugler top with Gimaguas "Lula" Trousers in black, which are available to preorder for $217.

From Onitsuka Tiger sneakers to Adidas It-sneakers, Bieber's footwear choices are always on point. For Coachella, the model opted for $475 Dries Van Noten Leather-trimmed Suede Sneakers. With their slim profile, Bieber's sneaker choice for Coachella taps into a growing trend for slimmer, ballet-inspired footwear.

Hailey Bieber attends Coachella in a vintage Mugler flame bustier. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber gave fans a closer look at her Mugler halter top on Instagram, with her photos showing the red flames creeping towards her neck. The difficult to track down top appears to be from one of Thierry Mugler's '90s collections, and is currently listed for $7,000 on one resale site.

As well as having an extensive collection of celeb-beloved bags, Bieber's presumably huge shoe closet certainly approves of 2025's resurgent slim sneaker trend. Whether she's combining cherry red Adidas sneakers with head to toe leopard-print, or picking the perfect pair of black loafers to complete her weekend outfit, Bieber's style always has my attention.

In 2023, Bieber spoke to Dazed about her burgeoning beauty brand, Rhode, and what it has in common with fashion. "[T]he whole philosophy behind the brand is 'one of everything, really good,'" she told the outlet. "And having this kind of wardrobe-style skincare was something that made a lot of sense for me. I was talking about it when we were developing the brand like, 'You know when you just find that really good leather jacket or the perfect pair of jeans and the perfect t-shirt, then you have the perfect outfit.'"