Irina Shayk Wore a Blue Cutout Top à la Regina George﻿

BRB, I want to rewatch Mean Girls now.

By Marina Liao
irina shayk
Raymond HallGetty Images

It would be hard to miss Irina Shayk walking the streets of New York City, especially with her 5'10 frame and keen sense of fashion. The model (and Bradley Cooper's ex) was spotted out on Wednesday and made fans do a 180 thanks to her outfit. Shayk looked cool and badass in a black leather biker jacket, leather pants, and combat boots—and while the all-black look was typical for your NYC uniform, it was her blue cutout top that really stood out. The shirt had two giant holes on the chest, though Shayk covered up underneath with a ribbed white tank.

This outfit bared an uncanny resemblance to Mean Girls' Regina George. Remember the scenes where Cady Heron tries to sabotage Regina's popularity, and one of the tricks involved cutting holes in her white tank top? (Spoiler alert: this outfit became a look and even birthed a Halloween costume IRL.) Shayk inadvertently channeled this iconic outfit with her own wardrobe separates and definitely channeled the coolness, or should I say grool-ness, that is Regina George.

irina shayk
Paramount PicturesGetty Images

See?

celebrity sightings in new york city october 14, 2020
Raymond HallGetty Images

celebrity sightings in new york city october 14, 2020
Raymond HallGetty Images

