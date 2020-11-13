Vanessa Hudgens just transformed her hair with a short, sideswept, super chic bob, bidding farewell to her trademark lengths.

"Soooo she’s short now," she captioned an Instagram photo of her new haircut.

Hudgens just finishing filming tick, tick... BOOM!, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Netflix adaptation of the musical of the same name.

"So excited for u guys to see Tick Tick Boom!!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

I've been resolutely growing my hair for several years now, and yet a single Vanessa Hudgens photo might just have convinced me to chop it all off again. Hudgens just bid farewell to some major length in favor of a short, sideswept bob—and, naturally, she looks entirely stunning.

"Soooo she’s short now," Hudgens captioned the photo, revealing the bob was the work of celebrity stylist Mandy Lyons.



Hudgens just wrapped filming on tick, tick... BOOM!, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Netflix adaptation of the musical of the same name. The autobiographical musical, written by late Rent playwright Jonathan Larson, follows aspiring composer Jon as he attempts to break through on Broadway, while juggling his relationship with his girlfriend, Sarah, and comparing his career with that of best friend Michael. According to IMDb, Andrew Garfield will play Jon, Alexandra Shipp will play Sarah, and Robin de Jesus will play Michael; Hudgens will play Karessa, an actor in Jon's play.

Hudgens shared a video of herself dancing to celebrate completing her scenes, which were filmed with extra safety precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "That moment you wrap on a movie that u did in the middle of a pandemic," Hudgens captioned the video. "big [shout] out to @netflix and our brilliant producers for keepin us all safe and keepin the arts aliveeeee. So excited for u guys to see Tick Tick Boom!!!!!!"



