Megan Thee Stallion Wore a Newsprint Catsuit and Matching Cowboy Hat to Announce Her Debut Album

By Emily Dixon

    It's happening, Hotties: Megan Thee Stallion just announced the title and release date of her long-awaited debut album. Good News will drop on November 20, she revealed on Instagram Thursday, the follow-up to her March EP Suga. "Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!" she wrote. "Through this rough ass year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM “GOOD NEWS” IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Meg shared a series of stunning photos to announce the extremely good news, all sticking to the newspaper theme she previously teased on Instagram earlier this week. In the latest photo, she poses in a newsprint skintight catsuit with matching cowboy hat.

    Like the newspaper collages she shared earlier this week, Megan's catsuit is printed with headlines and quotes—including one from her powerful New York Times op-ed about violence against Black women. "The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman," the quote reads.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Last year, Megan spoke to NPR about her upcoming debut album. "I felt like my mixtapes were me flirting with my fans," she said. "I never wanted to do an album 'cause I was like, 'Oh, that feel like marriage. That's a commitment.' But now, I'm ready to settle down with an album."

    "I'm always trying to one-up myself. I don't feel like I'm competitive with anybody," she continued. "If I'm worried about beating somebody else, I'm not going to be the best version of me. It shouldn't be a competition because somebody else winning is not going to make me lose."

