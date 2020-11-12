Megan Thee Stallion shared a stunning outfit on Instagram Wednesday.

Meg wore a leopard print corset-style top, a green cardigan with faux fur details, and a diamond necklace reading, "STALLI."

She also teased an upcoming project, which may or may not be her long-awaited debut album.

Nobody delivers outfits like Megan Thee Stallion, and I am entirely smitten with/overcome by her latest look, which she shared on Instagram Wednesday. Meg posted a series of photos of the 10/10, 100/100, first prize, gold medal winning ensemble, comprising a Roberto Cavalli leopard print corset-style top, a green cardigan with faux fur cuffs and collar, bleached denim jeans, and a diamond necklace reading, "STALLI." Megan! I'm aware I say this about all your looks, but I'm pretty sure this is your greatest yet!

Meg also teased a new release which may or may not be her long-awaited debut album, sharing a newsprint-style collage with the caption, "TUNE IN TOMORROW MORNING FOR THE GOOD NEWS." (You can expect said good news today, since she posted the image last night.) The collage contains several of Megan's most compelling quotes, including an excerpt from her powerful New York Times op-ed about violence against Black women. "The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman," the quote reads.

Another quote featured in the image comes from a 2019 interview with Vulture. "I just really want other women to feel like that because I feel like sometimes we walk around so uptight and we walk around trying to be something that we’re not, trying to hold up that image that we think that other people want to see. That doesn’t need to be the case," Megan said. "When you’re just being yourself, people gravitate toward that than you being what you think people want you to be. So I definitely just want other girls to feel like how I feel. We working on that though, day by day." Holding my breath for whatever Meg announces!





