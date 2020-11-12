Today's Top Stories
1
LaTosha Brown Says a New South Is Rising
2
Meet the Next Presidential Pets, Major and Champ
3
Christian Serratos Is Speaking Selena's Language
4
The New Trends for Winter 2020
5
The Absolute Best Red Lipsticks on Earth

Megan Thee Stallion Stunned in Leopard Print, Green Faux Fur, and Bleached Denim

By Emily Dixon
  • Megan Thee Stallion shared a stunning outfit on Instagram Wednesday.
  • Meg wore a leopard print corset-style top, a green cardigan with faux fur details, and a diamond necklace reading, "STALLI."
  • She also teased an upcoming project, which may or may not be her long-awaited debut album.

        Nobody delivers outfits like Megan Thee Stallion, and I am entirely smitten with/overcome by her latest look, which she shared on Instagram Wednesday. Meg posted a series of photos of the 10/10, 100/100, first prize, gold medal winning ensemble, comprising a Roberto Cavalli leopard print corset-style top, a green cardigan with faux fur cuffs and collar, bleached denim jeans, and a diamond necklace reading, "STALLI." Megan! I'm aware I say this about all your looks, but I'm pretty sure this is your greatest yet!

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        Aquarius energy 🌊

        A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

        Meg also teased a new release which may or may not be her long-awaited debut album, sharing a newsprint-style collage with the caption, "TUNE IN TOMORROW MORNING FOR THE GOOD NEWS." (You can expect said good news today, since she posted the image last night.) The collage contains several of Megan's most compelling quotes, including an excerpt from her powerful New York Times op-ed about violence against Black women. "The issue is even more intense for Black women, who struggle against stereotypes and are seen as angry or threatening when we try to stand up for ourselves and our sisters. There’s not much room for passionate advocacy if you are a Black woman," the quote reads.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        View this post on Instagram

        TUNE IN TOMORROW MORNING FOR THE GOOD NEWS 📰

        A post shared by Hot Girl Meg (@theestallion) on

        Another quote featured in the image comes from a 2019 interview with Vulture. "I just really want other women to feel like that because I feel like sometimes we walk around so uptight and we walk around trying to be something that we’re not, trying to hold up that image that we think that other people want to see. That doesn’t need to be the case," Megan said. "When you’re just being yourself, people gravitate toward that than you being what you think people want you to be. So I definitely just want other girls to feel like how I feel. We working on that though, day by day." Holding my breath for whatever Meg announces!

        Related Stories
        Read Megan Thee Stallion's Powerful NYT Op-Ed
        Meg Thee Stallion's Holographic Eyes Are So Pretty
        This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        Irina Wore a Velour Tracksuit With Knee High Boots
        Kate Middleton Framed Some Adorable Family Photos
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Queen's Wedding Ring Has a Secret Inscription
        Iconic Party Photos From the Past
        Katie Went for Dinner With Emilio and His Dad
        Stars Who Auditioned for Different Roles
        Kate Middleton Wore a Pretty Vintage-Style Blouse
        Rupert Grint Revealed His Daughter's Name on IG
        John Legend Talked Coping With the Loss of His Son
        Prince Harry to Appear in a Stand-Up Comedy Event