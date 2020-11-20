Today's Top Stories
1
A Day in Beauty With Selena Gomez
2
Where Are All the Modern-Day Lesbian Films?
3
The Instagram Guide to Lake Tahoe
4
Top Black Friday Deals to Keep on Your Radar
5
The Most Controversial Royal Fashion Moments

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Prince Harry Said Newspapers Hacking His Phone Made Him Suspicious of His Friends

By Emily Dixon
london, england january 16 prince harry, duke of sussex hosts the rugby league world cup 2021 draws for the mens, womens and wheelchair tournaments at buckingham palace on january 16, 2020 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

    Prince Harry revealed the damaging personal impact of journalists hacking his phone in newly seen legal documents issued last September at the High Court in London, the Times reports. Harry is suing two major publishers for allegedly hacking his phone, the Times revealed last October: News Group Newspapers, which owns The Sun and formerly owned the now defunct News of the World, and Mirror Group Newspapers, which publishes the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror.

    Harry is suing for more than £200,000 (about $265,000) in damages, claiming that journalists targeted him since he was 12. After newspapers published stories sourced from Harry's hacked phone, the Duke of Sussex said, he became paranoid and suspected his close friends and family of leaking information about him. Ultimately, the Times reports, he suffered "a complete breakdown in trust." In particular, Harry drew attention to articles about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy, who he dated on and off until 2010.

    Harry said that voicemails frequently disappeared from his inbox while he failed to receive messages from friends and family. He also received numerous missed calls from unfamiliar numbers. Photographers and journalists would turn up without Harry publicly disclosing his location, a potential security risk.

    The Duke of Sussex said journalists became increasingly intrusive after the death of Princess Diana in 1997, intensifying the pain of his loss. They continued to hack his phone until at least 2011, he alleged. Harry is seeking "aggravated damages" for a "gross violation" of his right to a private life, the Times reports.

    Related Stories
    Harry Spotted Quietly Volunteering for Veterans
    Prince Harry Appeared on a British Reality Show
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Emma Watson Was Spotted With Her Boyfriend
    Kulture Hilariously Interrupted Cardi's IG Video
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    The Cambridge Kids Made the Queen a Sweet Gift
    The Most Controversial Royal Fashion Moments
    Duchess Kate Plans to Change Outdated Royal Rules
    Lizzo Spoke Emotionally on the Challenges of Fame
    See Sophie T's New Tattoo in Honor of Her Daughter
    Demi Lovato Just Shaved Half of Her Hair Off
    William Spoke Out About Diana's BBC Interview
    What 'The Crown' Got Wrong about Prince Philip