Prince Harry Made a Surprise Appearance on the British Version of 'Dancing With the Stars'

By Emily Dixon
orlando, fl may 11 prince harry chats with former competitor and now commentator jj chalmers outside the competitors tent at the swimming pool during the invictus games orlando 2016 at espn wide world of sports on may 11, 2016 in orlando, florida prince harry, patron of the invictus games foundation is in orlando for the invictus games 2016 the invictus games is the only international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women started in 2014 by prince harry the invictus games uses the power of sport to inspire recovery and support rehabilitation photo by chris jackson wpa pool getty images for invictus
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Prince Harry appeared on Strictly Come Dancing, the U.K. equivalent of Dancing With the Stars, on Saturday.
  • Harry video-called contestant JJ Chalmers, a former Marine, Invictus Games medalist, and close friend of the Duke of Sussex.
  • "I’m so genuinely proud," Harry told Chalmers.

    Well, this was unexpected! Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on BBC reality show Strictly Come Dancing, the British equivalent of Dancing With the Stars, on Saturday evening, in order to cheer on contestant JJ Chalmers (pictured above), a close friend of the royal.

    Chalmers, a former Royal Marine who suffered severe injuries in Afghanistan, met Harry through the Invictus Games, the international sporting competition for wounded service members that Harry established in 2014. Chalmers won three medals in the inaugural games before becoming an ambassador for the event, and became close friends with the Duke of Sussex, even attending his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018, as USA Today reports.

    Harry video-called Chalmers in the midst of the veteran's training session with professional dancer Amy Dowden, offering him support in his Strictly Come Dancing journey and reflecting on their friendship. "When I first met JJ, he was a shell of himself,” Harry said, as the Independent reports. "But then to see you shine through Invictus and to become like yourself again—that was the start of an amazing journey."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "I'm so genuinely proud," Harry continued. "You’re not a dancer, proving that you can do anything you put your mind to, which is amazing."

    Chalmers, meanwhile, spoke about the transformative impact of the Invictus Games—and his friendship with Prince Harry—on his life after the military. "The simple fact is, if Prince Harry had not created the Invictus Games I would not have had that catalyst moment that changed my life forever," he said. "I wouldn't be here without him."

