Prince Harry was photographed quietly volunteering with a veterans' charity last week.

Harry worked with the Walker Family Events Foundation to pack and deliver food to veterans in Compton, in southern Los Angeles County.

A spokesperson for the organization said Harry was "very humble and kind."

Moving to California has afforded Prince Harry and Meghan Markle the freedom to quietly volunteer on their own terms, avoiding the throngs of photographers that accompanied their every outing in the U.K. In fact, Harry and Meghan have so nailed the art of privately volunteering that their efforts often hit the media well after the fact—as was the case when Harry volunteered with a veterans' charity in Compton, in southern Los Angeles County, last week.

The Walker Family Events Foundation, which provides support to veterans and their families facing or experiencing homelessness amid the COVID-19 pandemic, shared two photos of Harry volunteering at the Compton Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) organization last week, helping to pack and deliver food to locals in need. "Today I had the honor of meeting and working alongside Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex," one caption read. "He joined us in volunteering at Compton VFW for the Operation Nourish program packing and distributing food to our #Compton neighbors. He is very humble and kind."

The Duke of Sussex wears a khaki polo shirt and matching baseball cap in the photographs, with blue straight-cut jeans and New Balance sneakers. In one photo, he stands outside by a trestle table covered with plastic bags, presumably filled with food the royal helped to pack.

This isn't the first time the Sussexes have helped distribute food and other items to those in need. Back in April, Harry and Meghan delivered meals on behalf of Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles charity which provides meals for those critically ill with AIDS and other health issues. In August, meanwhile, they worked at a drive-through distribution center organized by children's charity Baby2Baby, handing out school supplies, food, clothes, and hygiene supplies to local students and their families.

