Today's Top Stories
1
Transitioning in the Age of Zoom
2
The Global Fight for Black Lives
3
Who Will Be in Joe Biden's Cabinet?
4
How to Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
5
Black Women Are Making Their Own Space In VC

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spoke About Grief After Losing Baby Jack

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 chrissy teigen and john legend attend the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

    Chrissy Teigen and John Legend spoke candidly about grief in their first joint interview since losing their son, Jack, in Teigen's second trimester of pregnancy in September. Appearing on Good Morning America, they discussed their methods of coping with loss and reflected on the vast public support they've received.

    "I definitely give myself permission to feel complete and utter grief," Teigen said. "Every day is so different. So when people ask me how I'm doing I always say I'm OK—today." She received "thousands of letters" from well-wishers after sharing her loss, she revealed. "It's so painful to go through something like this as a woman—something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of," she said. "Obviously there's a father involved, and the support for the both of us has just been so beautiful, so incredible."

    "I didn't know that we could experience this grief and also share it, but when we did it really meant so much to so many people," Legend said. "And it was such a powerful experience for me to learn that. I'm just grateful that my wife was courageous enough to do it."

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "This has been a lonely time for so many people because we're all separated physically in so many ways, and just the outpouring of people's love and concern for us has truly been heartening and lifting for us," Legend continued. Teigen added, "The world is inherently good. I believe people are inherently good, and it's shown itself."

    Teigen and Legend also spoke about the heartbreaking photos they shared on social media, depicting their devastation after losing their son. "I don't care if you were offended or disgusted. I understand it could be that way for people," Teigen said. "It was designed for the people that were hurting, and John was very uncomfortable taking them."

    "She felt like, really, that one of the ways we would carry on Jack's memory was taking pictures of that moment," Legend said. "I was like, 'I don't want to, like, commemorate this pain.' But the crazy thing about having a miscarriage is you don't walk away with anything. You have this emptiness, and we wanted to take the photos so that we had something to remember."

    Related Stories
    John Legend Talked Coping With the Loss of His Son
    John and Chrissy Got Matching "Jack" Tattoos
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    NYE Outfits to Get You Into the Countdown Spirit
    Beyoncé Now Has a Staggering 79 Grammy Nominations
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Meghan Markle Revealed She Had a Miscarriage
    Jewel's Jewelry Collection Is Eclectic and Fun
    How to Copy Katie Holmes' Effortless Style
    Chrissy's Red Lip Look Is Perfect for the Holidays
    Kate's Blazer and Sweater Combo Is So Chic
    Princess Diana's Brother Called Out 'The Crown'
    Ciara Talked Her Painful Pregnancy With Baby Win
    Hailey Bieber Wears Sultry YSL for Her 24th Bday