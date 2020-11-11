John Legend opened up about losing his son, Jack, and how he and Chrissy Teigen are coping with grief.

"As we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value," Legend said.

"It's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he said.

John Legend spoke candidly to Entertainment Tonight about how he and Chrissy Teigen are coping with the devastating loss of their son, Jack, who was stillborn in late September. Asked how they're able to "push forward in such a positive manner" amid their grief as well as the "current state of the world," Legend responded, "Well, I think we have to."

"Whenever we go through personal challenges —and I think challenges as a nation—I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy," he said. "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."

Legend also spoke about the support he and Teigen have received after speaking out about their grief. "We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he said. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."

