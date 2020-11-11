Today's Top Stories
John Legend Shared How He and Chrissy Teigen Are Coping With the Loss of Their Son

By Emily Dixon
chrissy teigen john legend
Mike Coppola/VF19Getty Images

    John Legend spoke candidly to Entertainment Tonight about how he and Chrissy Teigen are coping with the devastating loss of their son, Jack, who was stillborn in late September. Asked how they're able to "push forward in such a positive manner" amid their grief as well as the "current state of the world," Legend responded, "Well, I think we have to."

    "Whenever we go through personal challenges —and I think challenges as a nation—I think we have to hold on to what makes us optimistic. What makes us hopeful, hold onto the things that bring us joy," he said. "And in my family, as we've gone through a tough year, we hold onto the fact that we have two beautiful kids that we love and are such a beautiful reflection of who we are and what we value."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.

    A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

    Legend also spoke about the support he and Teigen have received after speaking out about their grief. "We've heard from so many people who have gone through it too and it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things," he said. "Chrissy sharing what she shared has also been helpful for other people who are going through it and may go through it in the future. So thank you."

