John Legend Got a Matching Tattoo With Chrissy Teigen in Honor of Baby Jack

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california january 26 chrissy teigen and john legend attend the 62nd annual grammy awards at staples center on january 26, 2020 in los angeles, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

    After Chrissy Teigen shared her tattoo in tribute to late son Jack on social media over the weekend, tattoo artist Winter Stone revealed that husband John Legend got the same design, with the couple presumably receiving their tattoos together. Teigen and Legend both have "jack" inked in delicate cursive script on the inside of their right wrists, in memory of the son they lost in September in the midst of Teigen's pregnancy.

    Stone shared a photo of both tattoos on Instagram. "JACK," the artist captioned the post. @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!" Teigen subsequently liked the post, confirming the photos' legitimacy.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In the devastating social media post Teigen shared after the loss of their baby, she explained how she and Legend named their son. "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," she wrote. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive," she continued. "We will always love you.

    Sharing a moving essay about the family's loss, Teigen went on to explain how they'll mourn and remember their son. "Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she wrote.

