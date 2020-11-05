- John Legend got a tattoo in memory of late son Jack, matching wife Chrissy Teigen's.
- Teigen revealed her tattoo, Jack's name in cursive lettering on her wrist, over the weekend.
- Teigen and Legend lost their son in September, in the midst of Teigen's pregnancy.
After Chrissy Teigen shared her tattoo in tribute to late son Jack on social media over the weekend, tattoo artist Winter Stone revealed that husband John Legend got the same design, with the couple presumably receiving their tattoos together. Teigen and Legend both have "jack" inked in delicate cursive script on the inside of their right wrists, in memory of the son they lost in September in the midst of Teigen's pregnancy.
Stone shared a photo of both tattoos on Instagram. "JACK," the artist captioned the post. @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!" Teigen subsequently liked the post, confirming the photos' legitimacy.
In the devastating social media post Teigen shared after the loss of their baby, she explained how she and Legend named their son. "We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital," she wrote. "But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."
"To our Jack—I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive," she continued. "We will always love you.
Sharing a moving essay about the family's loss, Teigen went on to explain how they'll mourn and remember their son. "Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see," she wrote.