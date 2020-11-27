Today's Top Stories
Courteney Cox Recreated Her Iconic 'Friends' Turkey Dance for Thanksgiving

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california february 21 courteney cox arrives at the hollywood for science gala at private residence on february 21, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • Courteney Cox delivered Friends fans an exceptional gift on Thanksgiving.
  • Cox recreated an iconic moment from the episode "The One With All the Thanksgivings": Monica dancing for Chandler with a turkey on her head.
  • "Since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. I hope it makes you happy," she said in the hilarious Instagram video.

    Turns out Friends fans have become a little predictable over the years, inundating Courteney Cox every Thanksgiving with GIFs of the iconic moment Monica danced for Chandler with a turkey wedged on her head. Well, 2020 was the year Cox embraced her status as the "symbol of Thanksgiving": In a superlative Instagram video, she recreated the scene from "The One With All the Thanksgivings," jamming her head inside a turkey and dancing for the camera once more.

    "Happy Thanksgiving everyone. I hope you’re having a great day. I’m feeling so thankful," Cox opens the video, before zooming in on her mouth and cranking up the fury a few notches. "And also if I get one more goddamn GIF with that turkey on my head dancing like a fucking fool, I’m just gonna snap." (Cox bleeped out the cursing for the more delicate ears of the internet.)

    "Anyway, since I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go. I hope it makes you happy," she finishes. The video then cuts to Cox dancing with an enormous turkey on her head, sunglasses wedged into the bird for accuracy, as the Friends theme tune plays. Drink in the chaos:

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    For a quick compare and contrast, Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a sweet series of photos of herself and adorable new puppy Lord Chesterfield (see below) while Lisa Kudrow stayed offline altogether. Three very different yet equally valid energies from the women of Friends!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

