Courteney Cox Posted an Adorable Video of a Hilarious Jennifer Aniston Fail

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca december 06 courteney cox l and jennifer aniston pose at the after party for the premiere of netflixs dumplin at sunset tower on december 6, 2018 in los angeles, california photo by kevin wintergetty images
Kevin WinterGetty Images
  • Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston played pool together, and shared a video of the game on Instagram.
  • Cox, it turns out, is an expert at the sport, while Aniston...not so much.
  • "I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?" Cox captioned the post.

    The women of Friends have shared some very heartwarming content on Instagram of late, demonstrating their extremely close bond and, in the case of Jennifer Aniston, their extremely loose grasp on the game of pool. In a video both Courteney Cox and Aniston shared on Instagram Thursday, the former co-stars take to the billiard table together, and while Cox demonstrates her expertise, Aniston struggles ever so slightly. Hence their captions, both Friends themed: Cox wrote, "I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?" while Aniston went for the blunter, "Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (especially when they suck)."

    The video begins with Cox pocketing every ball she sets her sights on, before transitioning to Aniston's less than stellar game, in which the first ball she pockets is the cue ball (am I using these terms correctly? What is pool?) Elements of note: Aniston's very cute concentration face; Cox's looks of disapproval; Aniston giving up and flipping off the camera; a fleeting and seemingly unrelated shot of Aniston tossing her hair in slow motion. There are aspects of this video that I do not understand! But I love and appreciate it all!

    I may have had a good night...but could my friend BE any cuter?

    A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on

    Cox and Aniston's posts, by the way, attracted a lot of celebrity attention. On Aniston's video, Reese Witherspoon adorably and supportively commented, "Let’s get back to work... Where you make all the shots happen!" while on Cox's, she commented, "She’s got game ( face )." Both Gwyneth Paltrow and Orlando Bloom posted crying laughing emojis on Aniston's post, while Sarah Hyland commented on Cox's, "Hahahaha I am Jen." Me too, Sarah! Me too!

