The Queen Just Pulled a Ryan Reynolds and Launched Her Own Gin

If you love the royal family and also love a good, gin-based cocktail, then take note because the Queen's country home, Sandringham Estate, has launched its own brand of gin, made with ingredients grown on the Queen's property.

This is the second time the Queen has ventured into the gin market. Over the summer, Buckingham Palace launched a gin that was made with ingredients grown at the monarch's London home.

The Sandringham gin is only available in the United Kingdom and retails for $67 a bottle.

If you're a fan of the royal family and alcohol then today is your lucky day. Queen Elizabeth's Sandringham estate (the country home in Norfolk where the entire royal family usually gathers for Christmas—at least when the world isn't in the midst of a global pandemic, that is) just launched its own gin. Not only is the brand from the Queen's country estate, it's actually made with ingredients from her actual garden.

Specifically, according to People, the gin includes Sharon fruit grown in the Walled Garden, "on a sheltered wall at the end of what was a range of glass houses, built on the winnings of the famous racehorse, Persimmon, owned by King Edward VII," as well as foliage from myrtle plants grown on the estate.



Because this is royal quality gin, it's no surprise that it's distilled in small batches. The gin costs $67 a bottle, but, tragically, it's only available in the U.K. (at least at the moment).

Sandringham

Our new Buckingham Palace gin is available to pre-order online: https://t.co/ccIPwpyZeN



Lemon, verbena, hawthorn berries and mulberry leaves are among the 12 botanicals hand-picked for the gin in the Gardens at Buckingham Palace. pic.twitter.com/Kfeo0jyUL1 — RoyalCollectionTrust (@RCT) July 17, 2020

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm just going to spend some time imagining the Queen and Ryan Reynolds hobnobbing at a celebrity gin makers convention, arguing about if Aviation Gin or Sandringham Gin is better, and then agreeing it's a tie and becoming best friends. Yep, that's pretty much my plan for the rest of the day.

