The British royal family might have to settle for a Christmas dinner over Zoom this year. As People reports, the royals are likely to celebrate the holiday apart, largely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the magazine, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend Christmas with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, and baby Archie in Montecito; Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the Cambridge kids will celebrate at Anmer Hall in Norfolk; while the Queen and Prince Philip will either stay at Windsor Castle or head to the Sandringham Estate.

Meghan and Harry will celebrate their first Christmas in their U.S. family home, People reports, in their new neighborhood of Montecito, California. As for Kate and William, a source told the magazine they "are waiting to hear [about U.K. government guidelines] just like everyone else" to determine whether they can visit the Queen. The source added, "The children miss their great-granny, but it's the same rules for them as everyone."

Chris Jackson Getty Images

Earlier this week, the British government announced that up to three households can meet indoors from December 23 to 27, as the BBC reports, which means the Cambridges could potentially meet with the monarch. But that depends on where the Queen and Philip decide to spend the holiday: If they opt for Sandringham, they'll be just two miles away from Anmer Hall, but meeting up might be trickier if they continue to isolate at Windsor.

Still, a former royal staffer told People that the Queen might appreciate a scaled-down celebration after a difficult year for the royal family. "She might want a rest—you never know," the insider said. "She might be happier for a quieter household this year."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io