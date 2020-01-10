image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Royal Family Responds to Harry & Meghan Break
image
2
Treat Yourself to Anthro's Winter Tag Sale
image
3
Beware the Dermatology Desert
Creative businesswoman texting on cell phone in office
4
How Do I Fight Burnout and Reset for Work in 2020?
image
5
The Hot New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue

The Queen Just Stepped Out in Sandringham Amid the Meghan-Harry Drama

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Members Of The Royal Family Attend St Mary Magdalene Church In Sandringham
Chris JacksonGetty Images
    • It's interesting that she hasn't traveled to London, but there's a practical reason why she's still there.

        In this interesting newsy tidbit, Queen Elizabeth is still in Sandringham after her charge to the Royal Family (namely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) to find a "workable solution" in the wake of Meghan and Harry resigning from their roles as senior royals. Her aides are assisting in the challenge, but the Queen herself has remained where she is during this fraught time. As a matter of fact, she was just spotted driving off the property (pictures here) on the way to a shoot, according to the Daily Mail. She looks very serious (DM calls it "steely-eyed") but that might just be from concentration. This is the first time we've seen her since the big announcement.

        Also, to be fair, there may be a practical and historical reason for the Queen remaining where she is for the moment:

        Her Majesty usually remains at her Norfolk estate until 6 February – a date which is of poignant significance for her. The Queen's father, King George VI, passed away in Sandringham on 6 February 1952. The then Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, were in Kenya at the time of the King's death and following the sad news, they immediately returned to the UK. Elizabeth ascended the throne and her coronation took place on 2 June 1953.

        Also, we now know that Meghan and Harry had to rush their announcement because the British tabloids had realized what they were up to, and that the Queen had previously asked Harry and Charles to work out a proposal and obtain Charles' blessing. So this is just a really, really condensed/rushed/tense version of that original plan.

        Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF
        Chris JacksonGetty Images

        Again, NO judgment of the 93-year-old queen, but it is interesting. I wonder if the fact that she hasn't rushed to London is an indicator that these conversations are perfectly productive without her there. If she does travel to London, it might be a bad sign.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        "Bad Personal Splits" Are Behind Royal Drama
        The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Visit South Africa
        Harry and Meghan Flew to London Without Archie
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Instagram Dinner Jess Mulroney Shares a Message for Meghan Markle
        image "Bad Personal Splits" Are Behind the Royal Drama
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Why Meghan & Harry Rushed Their Split Announcement
        The Queen Receives The President Of Kazakhstan The Queen Calls for the Royal Family to Meet
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend WellChild Awards Meghan Used "The Tig" Designers for Her New Site
        image Meghan & Harry Are Planning a Move to L.A.
        image Meghan and Harry Share Birthday Message to Kate
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins Family Action To Mark New Patronage We Got a New Kate Middleton Pic for Her Birthday
        image Meghan and Harry Subtly Shade the U.K. Tabloids
        image The Royal Family Responds to Harry & Meghan Break