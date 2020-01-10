As the Royal Family hashes out a plan for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to step down as senior royals, the Queen has been spotted in Sandringham for the first time since the news.

It's interesting that she hasn't traveled to London, but there's a practical reason why she's still there.

The Queen called an emergency meeting to find a "workable" Harry-Meghan solution, but her aides are acting in her stead in London.

In this interesting newsy tidbit, Queen Elizabeth is still in Sandringham after her charge to the Royal Family (namely Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) to find a "workable solution" in the wake of Meghan and Harry resigning from their roles as senior royals. Her aides are assisting in the challenge, but the Queen herself has remained where she is during this fraught time. As a matter of fact, she was just spotted driving off the property (pictures here) on the way to a shoot, according to the Daily Mail. She looks very serious (DM calls it "steely-eyed") but that might just be from concentration. This is the first time we've seen her since the big announcement.

Also, to be fair, there may be a practical and historical reason for the Queen remaining where she is for the moment:

Her Majesty usually remains at her Norfolk estate until 6 February – a date which is of poignant significance for her. The Queen's father, King George VI, passed away in Sandringham on 6 February 1952. The then Princess Elizabeth and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, were in Kenya at the time of the King's death and following the sad news, they immediately returned to the UK. Elizabeth ascended the throne and her coronation took place on 2 June 1953.

Also, we now know that Meghan and Harry had to rush their announcement because the British tabloids had realized what they were up to, and that the Queen had previously asked Harry and Charles to work out a proposal and obtain Charles' blessing. So this is just a really, really condensed/rushed/tense version of that original plan.

Again, NO judgment of the 93-year-old queen, but it is interesting. I wonder if the fact that she hasn't rushed to London is an indicator that these conversations are perfectly productive without her there. If she does travel to London, it might be a bad sign.

