Prince Harry Said "Everything" Changed When He Became a Father to Archie

By Emily Dixon
  • Prince Harry said becoming a father to baby Archie altered his perspective on preserving the environment, in a video released to launch conservation streaming platform WaterBear Network.
  • "The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" Harry said.
  • "Being in nature is the most healing part of life," he shared.

    Prince Harry spoke movingly about how becoming a father to baby Archie intensified his commitment to protecting the environment, in a video released to help launch WaterBear Network, a streaming platform centered around conservation. "The moment you become a father everything really does change because then you start to realize, well, what is the point in bringing a new person into this world when they get to your age and it's on fire?" Harry said, as People reports. "We can't steal their future. We really can't. That's not the job we're here for."

    Harry has made the environment a central focus of his royal duties: He's president of conservation NGO African Parks and patron of the charity Rhino Conservation Botswana, while he's also worked closely with forest conservation network the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy. In his WaterBear launch video, filmed at the Montecito home he shares with Meghan Markle and Archie, he said, "For me, it’s about putting the do's behind the say's, and that is something that WaterBear is going to be doing: capitalizing on a community of doers." The Duke of Sussex added, "There’s a lot of people that say, but this is about action."

