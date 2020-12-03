Today's Top Stories
Pregnant Princess Eugenie Was Seen Shopping at Kate Middleton's Favorite Maternity Store

By Emily Dixon

    Looks like Princess Eugenie's been taking style cues from cousin-in-law Kate Middleton, as the pregnant royal was spotted shopping at Séraphine, one of Kate's favorite maternity stores, in London Wednesday. Eugenie was photographed carrying a large purple bag from the store as she walked down Kensington High Street, suggesting she just made a major investment in her maternity wardrobe. As Hello! reports, the Duchess of Cambridge wore Séraphine throughout all three of her pregnancies—and chose the brand for her first official photo with Prince George back in 2013, wearing a fuchsia dress with a knot detail at the waist.

    For her shopping trip, Eugenie layered a tweed cardigan and camel coat over a simple black dress and black tights, completing the outfit with studded ankle boots and a black face mask. You can see Eugenie's look here.

    Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank announced they were expecting their first child together back in September, sharing a sweet photo of some tiny baby shoes on Instagram with the caption, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." And they'll likely welcome their new arrival in a new home: Frogmore Cottage, the UK residence of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

    News broke last month that removal vans were spotted transporting Meghan and Harry's belongings away from Frogmore; subsequently, Harper's Bazaar confirmed that the Sussexes had invited Eugenie and Brooksbank to move into their former home, which had stood vacant since Meghan and Harry relocated to the US. A source told the magazine that the Sussexes were "delighted to be able to open up their home to Princess Eugenie and Jack as they start their own family."

    Meghan and Harry still own Frogmore, and will stay at the cottage when they visit the UK, according to Harper's Bazaar. But it makes sense for Eugenie and Brooksbank to relocate to Frogmore from Kensington Palace's Ivy Cottage, the magazine notes: Windsor is both Eugenie's hometown and the home of her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. And, as Archie Harrison would likely testify, Frogmore Cottage has already proved a pretty nice home for a new baby.

