Princess Eugenie Masters Heat Wave Dressing in a Breezy White Linen Dress

White summer dresses currently have a hold on the fashion set, and Princess Eugenie is no exception. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter looked fresh despite the warm temps in London as she attended the Tate Modern's 25th anniversary fundraising gala on Wednesday, June 25. Wearing an ivory peplum-style dress by royally approved brand Self-Portrait, Eugenie—who exclusively spoke to Marie Claire about her work saving coral reefs earlier this month—showed that summer style can be simple as grabbing a little white dress.

Princess Eugenie, who works as a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth, chose Self-Portrait's sleeveless lace linen/cotton peplum dress, wearing the lightweight style with a pair of open-toed rose gold heels and a coral Chanel bag. The royal has long been a fan of a colorful manicure, and she showed off red polish on her toes for the occasion, going with a barely-there color on her fingernails.

Princess Eugenie wore a white peplum Self-Portrait dress for the anniversary gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She carried a coral Chanel bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eugenie kept her summer beauty routine simple, wearing pale pink lip gloss and a smokey eye, and the princess wore her hair pulled back to show off dangling gold Sophie Lis mushroom earrings.

Her appearance at the London art museum follows a busy week for Eugenie, who joined the Royal Family for two days of racing action at Royal Ascot.

For her Ascot appearance on June 20, the mom of two wore a tan crop top over a full-skirted white dress, accessorizing with the same mushroom earrings she wore to the Tate Modern and topping off her look with a wide-brimmed Emily London white hat. Meanwhile, mom Sarah Ferguson repeated a black and white polka-dotted Catherine Walker dress she first wore in the '80s.

And on Saturday, June 21, the princess went for a high street outfit, wearing a tomato red dress by Whistles that happens to be on sale at the moment.

She relied on another Emily London hat design, carrying the same taupe M2Malletier Amor Fati Bag she carried to Friday's races (and to numerous other events since 2018) as well as the same beige suede Aquazurra heels.

Eugenie, seen with husband Jack Brooksbank, wore a Whistles dress for the final day of Royal Ascot. (Image credit: Getty Images)