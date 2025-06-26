Princess Eugenie Masters Heat Wave Dressing in a Breezy White Linen Dress
She chose one of the Royal Family's favorite labels for a night at the museum.
White summer dresses currently have a hold on the fashion set, and Princess Eugenie is no exception. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter looked fresh despite the warm temps in London as she attended the Tate Modern's 25th anniversary fundraising gala on Wednesday, June 25. Wearing an ivory peplum-style dress by royally approved brand Self-Portrait, Eugenie—who exclusively spoke to Marie Claire about her work saving coral reefs earlier this month—showed that summer style can be simple as grabbing a little white dress.
Princess Eugenie, who works as a director at art gallery Hauser & Wirth, chose Self-Portrait's sleeveless lace linen/cotton peplum dress, wearing the lightweight style with a pair of open-toed rose gold heels and a coral Chanel bag. The royal has long been a fan of a colorful manicure, and she showed off red polish on her toes for the occasion, going with a barely-there color on her fingernails.
Eugenie kept her summer beauty routine simple, wearing pale pink lip gloss and a smokey eye, and the princess wore her hair pulled back to show off dangling gold Sophie Lis mushroom earrings.
Her appearance at the London art museum follows a busy week for Eugenie, who joined the Royal Family for two days of racing action at Royal Ascot.
For her Ascot appearance on June 20, the mom of two wore a tan crop top over a full-skirted white dress, accessorizing with the same mushroom earrings she wore to the Tate Modern and topping off her look with a wide-brimmed Emily London white hat. Meanwhile, mom Sarah Ferguson repeated a black and white polka-dotted Catherine Walker dress she first wore in the '80s.
And on Saturday, June 21, the princess went for a high street outfit, wearing a tomato red dress by Whistles that happens to be on sale at the moment.
She relied on another Emily London hat design, carrying the same taupe M2Malletier Amor Fati Bag she carried to Friday's races (and to numerous other events since 2018) as well as the same beige suede Aquazurra heels.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.