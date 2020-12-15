Today's Top Stories
1
The Ultimate Layering Piece? The Turtleneck
2
How Ashley James Dresses for a Day at the Museum
3
Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her Second Child
4
Movies Everybody Should Watch At Least Once
5
Willow the Wise

Taylor Swift Dismissed Those "Woodvale" Surprise Album Rumors

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, california december 12 taylor swift attends billboard women in music 2019, presented by youtube music, on december 12, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurgetty images for billboard
Kevin MazurGetty Images

    I hate to be the bearer of bad news, Swifties, but it turns out Taylor Swift isn't releasing a third surprise album titled woodvale after all. The rumors started when fans spotted the word "woodvale" hidden in the album art for folklore, and gathered steam when Swift dropped a second surprise album, evermore, last week—but alas, Swift appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, and revealed the hidden word was actually just a mistake.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "Basically, when I was making folklore, the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anyone the album title before it came out,” Swift said, as Variety reports. "I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore, chose a random name, chose "woodvale," wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, 'I don’t actually wanna have a title on the album covers,' and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them." Well, that's a very convincing, very disappointing explanation!

    This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In fact, Swift could have triggered yet another round of fan speculation, since she used a decoy name for latest album evermore too. "evermore had a code name—it was 'November,'" Swift said. "But we remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album covers before we released them this time, so we learned our lesson."

    click here to subscribe to marie claire
    Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%
    Related Stories
    Taylor Might Drop ANOTHER Album Called Woodvale
    Taylor Said Joe Co-Wrote Two Songs on 'Folklore'

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Listen to Meghan Swoon Over Harry's Accent
    Meghan and Harry Are the Most Tweeted About Royals
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Kate and William Performed a Christmas Poem
    Meghan Markle Invested in a Wellness Company
    Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her Second Child
    J.Lo's $100,000 Birkin Is Now Her Gym Bag
    The Queen Has Formed a New "Firm of Eight"
    Halle Berry Gave a Sweet Shout-Out to Her "Man"
    Gabrielle and Zaya Twin in Burberry Sweaters
    Chrissy Shared the Cutest Photos of Luna and Miles