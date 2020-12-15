Taylor Swift isn't releasing an album named woodvale, she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday.

Fans speculated Swift was planning to release a third surprise album after spotting the word "woodvale" on the folklore album cover.

Swift revealed that "woodvale" was actually a code name for folklore that was used to create an album cover mock-up, and she simply forgot to remove it from the artwork.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, Swifties, but it turns out Taylor Swift isn't releasing a third surprise album titled woodvale after all. The rumors started when fans spotted the word "woodvale" hidden in the album art for folklore, and gathered steam when Swift dropped a second surprise album, evermore, last week—but alas, Swift appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, and revealed the hidden word was actually just a mistake.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Did you guys see it too?? This is from "hide and seek" #folklore cd



"woodvale" pic.twitter.com/3T0y40df2N — Mica (@stanfolktaylore) August 14, 2020

"Basically, when I was making folklore, the album that came out back in July, I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anyone the album title before it came out,” Swift said, as Variety reports. "I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as folklore, chose a random name, chose "woodvale," wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, 'I don’t actually wanna have a title on the album covers,' and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them." Well, that's a very convincing, very disappointing explanation!

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In fact, Swift could have triggered yet another round of fan speculation, since she used a decoy name for latest album evermore too. "evermore had a code name—it was 'November,'" Swift said. "But we remembered to take it off all the mock-ups of the album covers before we released them this time, so we learned our lesson."

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io