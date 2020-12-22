Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had to abandon their wedding plans twice in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Lopez revealed the couple considered whether they needed to get married at all.

Ultimately, J.Lo said, they concluded that marriage was still important to them.

"There’s no rush. It’ll happen when it happens," she explained.

2020 forced Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to cancel their wedding plans not once but twice, Lopez confirmed during a recent appearance on SiriusXM show Radio Andy. Speaking to host Andy Cohen, Lopez shared that the hurdles led her and Rodriguez to consider whether they needed to tie the knot at all, reflecting on the 37-year relationship between actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, who have never married.

"We’ve talked about that for sure. I mean, at our age, we’ve both been married before, it’s like, do we get married? Do we not? What does it mean for us?" Lopez told Cohen, as Hollywood Life reports.

Reflecting on the couple's thwarted wedding plans, J.Lo said, "It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all." She continued, "So in March or April, we’re looking down the pipe and we’re going, 'This is maybe not going to happen.' Italy’s the worst place in the world. And we were going to get married in Italy. It was, yeah, it was like, I was like, ‘OK, we got to cancel everything.'"

"So we canceled it and then we tried to regroup for later in the year, you know, a few months ago, and it was like, nope, still not the right time, so it was just a little disappointing," Lopez said. "And then you just think to yourself, ‘Well, things will happen in their divine time in a way.'"

"But the same thing with like the Goldie thing and Kurt, you think, 'Do you have to, should we?' It just kind of gave us a moment to pause and think about it," she shared. "And I think it’s something that maybe is still important to us, but there’s no rush, you know, there’s no rush. It’ll happen when it happens."



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

