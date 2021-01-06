Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, is releasing a book—but the Duchess of Sussex isn't worried.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie said Samantha barely knows her younger sister, and has nothing to share about the Duchess.

"I think [Meghan and Harry] at this stage really have nothing to worry about and nothing much to say or think about this," Scobie said.

Last week, news broke that Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha Markle, was releasing a memoir titled The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1. Samantha, the oldest daughter of Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, has repeatedly attacked Meghan via social media and television appearances, and told the Sun last week that the memoir was not a "slamming tell-all" but could make her sister uncomfortable. But according to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, author of Sussex biography Finding Freedom, the Duchess of Sussex is unlikely to be worried about her sister's new book—because Samantha barely knows the royal, and as such has nothing substantial to share.

"I find it quite hard to believe that Samantha will have anything interesting to say about her relationship with Meghan as there simply wasn’t one," Scobie told the Evening Standard. "What we have seen her do over the years is simply jump on to conversations to give her opinion, but she has never been able to give any insight into the duchess herself because she just didn’t know her beyond the time they spent together as children."

"This book is something that Samantha has been threatening to release for three years. A publisher never [previously] bit because it seems to be that she didn’t have the goods to offer. It is a spiky title and nothing more," Scobie continued.

As for how Meghan and Harry are responding to the book? "I think the couple at this stage really have nothing to worry about and nothing much to say or think about this," the royal correspondent said. "I think they are very focused on the present. Samantha represents a period in the past, she has already attempted to cause trouble with the few stories that she has had to share, and I think this book will be nothing more than a rehash of those and it is just an attempt [by her] to be a part of the Sussex conversation again."

"Samantha, her story is old news and that is, I think, exactly how the couple will be feeling."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io