Meghan Markle's Half-Sister, Samantha Markle, Is Releasing a Tell-All Memoir Next Week

By Kayleigh Roberts
      • There's no word yet on when Markle will publish The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister — Part 2.

        If you thought Meghan Markle's family drama was all over, well, you would be wrong. The Duchesss of Sussex's half-sister, Samantha Markle, is releasing a tell-all memoir about growing up with Meghan.

        Samantha has talked about writing a book about Meghan for a few years, and now it's actually materializing. The book, The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister — Part 1, will be available on January 17.

        Barnes & Noble (which is publishing the book), describes The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister — Part 1 as follows:

        "Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairy tale plummets from the tea towels. Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction."

        And, in case you're interested, here's Samantha Markle's official author bio:

        "Born in Chicago in the 1960s and raised in southern California, Samantha Markle is an author, screenwriter and counselor, as well as being the sister of the first modern American duchess. Having battled MS in a wheelchair for most of her adult life, she's no stranger to challenges or tenacity. With one screenplay in pre-production and her first book completed she continues to roll uphill as a 'squeaky wheel,' inspiring others and defending truth, in spite of stereotypes and 'fake news.'"

        You can preorder the book here, if you're so inclined. We'll have to wait until January 17 to see what ~revelations~ the book might hold though. And, as of now at least, there's no word on when The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister — Part 2 will be published.

