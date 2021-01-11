Chrissy Teigen debuted long, lavender hair on Instagram Sunday—and looked completely stunning.

Teigen expressed her plans to go purple in an IG post earlier this month.

She changed hair color courtesy of a lace wig, installed by celebrity stylist Jayy HairStyles.

Chrissy Teigen made her hair goals clear in an Instagram video earlier this month, experimenting with a purple hair filter and declaring in the caption, "well I absolutely have to do this when I get home." And on Sunday, she realised that goal, debuting a long, lavender lace wig installed by celebrity stylist Jayy HairStyles. Teigen documented the installation process on her Instagram Story, before posting the final result on her feed, posing in her home and the aisles of a grocery store. In a close-up video, she posed a question to her followers (and, presumably, hot girl coach Megan Thee Stallion): "Is this hot girl shit?"

Teigen did run into one small hurdle after debuting her gorgeous new hair color: She couldn't figure out what to wear with it. "Here’s the deal: trying to figure out how to rock this now. It’s confusing," she said in a video on her Instagram Story. "Join us on this journey of figuring out who we are." After expressing her hair goals earlier in the month, she stressed she had no intention of changing her style, writing, "Important: If I do this, I’m not gonna go all sporty, I wanna still wear my boyfriend blazers and cami’s and skinny ass jeans and be a working ass tailored boss bitch who happens to have pink hair."

Eventually, she opted for a neutral-toned outfit, with stylist Alana Van Deraa sharing the details on Instagram. Teigen layered a camel trench by Envelope1976 over a simple white dress, completing the look with suede thigh high boots by Gianvito Rossi, a black cross-body bag by Balenciaga, and snake print Dries Van Noten gloves. One of her best outfits to date, in my opinion!

