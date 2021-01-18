Today's Top Stories
Prince Harry Was "Homesick" at First, But He's Loving the "California Lifestyle" Now, Royal Expert Says

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Early on during the royal exit, Prince Harry probably went through a period of homesickness, according to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl.
    • "I think he was missing home when his father and brother were ill with COVID last spring," Nicholl explained, per UK publication Express.
      • Nicholl says that Harry has since adjusted really well to life in California, however, and that the "West Coast lifestyle...suits him" because he's a "very laid-back person, he loves nature and being by the ocean."

        Prince Harry is loving his new life in California—now, at least. According to royal expert and author Katie Nicholl, however, there was probably a time when Harry was missing his old home and his family a lot.

        "I think possibly there was a time when Harry may have felt a little homesick," Nicholl explained, according to Express. "I think he was missing home when his father and brother were ill with COVID last spring."

        That's definitely understandable. Adjusting to any big life change can be tough, but doing it while separated from your entire family by the entire Atlantic Ocean, during a global pandemic, while two members of your family are sick? That's objectively brutal, emotionally. Don't worry though, because Nicholl is confident that Harry is happy with his big move now and that he's fitting in just fine on the West Coast.

        "But I think he is loving the California, West Coast lifestyle, it suits him," she continued. "He has always been a very laid-back person, he loves nature and being by the ocean. So I hear that he is very, very happy."

        If Harry is happy, we're happy.

