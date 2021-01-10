Prince Harry Has Been "Thriving" Since the Royal Exit and "Isn't Looking Back"

In the spring of 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated their family to California following their royal exit.

According to a source close to the couple, Harry has been "thriving" in their new home in Montecito and isn't looking back to his old life in the United Kingdom at all.

It's been a big year for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their 18-month-old son, Archie Harrison, relocated to Montecito, California from the United Kingdom in the spring of 2020, following their royal exit. And, according to insiders, they couldn't be happier with the big move.

"Harry doesn’t have any regrets about leaving the royal family whatsoever and is really happy in Montecito," a royal source told Us Weekly. "He and Meghan are enjoying their new life in California—being a normal family and having the freedom to make their own decisions without anyone watching over them."

The Sussexes' journey to their forever home included stops in Canada and Los Angeles, but since they settled in the quieter neighborhood of Montecito (near Santa Barbara), Harry has been "thriving," the source says. In fact, Harry is reportedly doing so well in California that he has no intention of returning to the United Kingdom full time in the foreseeable future.

"[He] has grown in confidence since the move. Harry isn’t looking back, although he does miss his friends at home," the source added.

