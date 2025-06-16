Polka-dots have captured the hearts of Gen Z celebrities. The retro pattern joined Kylie Jenner at Coachella, Olivia Rodrigo during her Governors Ball performance, and Gracie Abrams on a multi-country vacation.

The popular print trend also secured a spot in Abrams's post-trip Instagram dump. (My fellow Gen-Zers know this is a notable feat.) On June 14, the Grammy nominee shared 17 photos from recent outings, including a getaway to Tokyo, the Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Before walking the Cannes carpet, she grabbed dinner with her actor boyfriend, Paul Mescal, wearing Parisian polka-dots, no less. The "That's So True" singer chose an ivory, $775 cardigan from Commes de Garçons covered in black symmetrical dots. Then, Abrams tapped into the hair scarf trend with a red wrap tied around her blunt bob.

Gracie Abrams styles a Parisian polka-dot cardigan in Cannes, France. (Image credit: @gracieabrams)

Comme des Garçons Off-White Polka Dots Pattern Print Cardigan $775 at SSENSE

In true It girl form, that wasn't the only enviable ensemble in Abrams's photo dump. A few swipes later, she shared BTS photos from a recent session with her stylist, Spencer Singer. In the four-image collage, she first modeled a vintage Balenciaga Spring 2001 jersey dress, complete with long sleeves and an asymmetrical skirt. Then, she changed into a white fringed poncho and a matching skirt. The third photo showcased a lace-trimmed white dress from Chloé, followed by a backless champagne satin gown.

Gracie Abrams styles four white dresses in her IG dump. (Image credit: @gracieabrams)

While I don't have access to vintage Balenciaga (yet), I can certainly channel Abrams's Cannes-ready cardigan, thanks to the curated edit below. I'll even go full Abrams-core with a red hair scarf.

