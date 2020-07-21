Jamie Lynn Spears Shut Down a Troll Who Said Britney Was Mentally Ill

Time after time, Jamie Lynn Spears has Britney's back. We saw it when she shaded Justin Timberlake on Instagram last year (my sister also holds a grudge against the man who broke my heart 15 years ago), and it was clear today when Jamie defended her older sister on Instagram. Jamie posted a tweet from Halsey which noted, "A manic episode isn't a joke," and someone commented to Jamie, "How about your sisters [sic] OBVIOUS mental illness? Why don't you speak on that?"

Jamie Lynn was having none of it. "You have no right to assume anything about my sister," she wrote back, "and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters. She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that is the only thing that is OBVIOUS."

Instagram account @CommentsByCelebs captured the exchange:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although fans have speculated about Britney's mental health in the run-up to her July court appearance in regard to her conservatorship, according to Cosmo, Britney herself hasn't spoken out—and, as Jamie notes, Britney is the only person who has the right to. Since being committed to a psychiatric ward in 2008, Britney has been under the conservatorship of her father—the conservatorship, initially temporary, is now permanent—meaning he is in charge of her assets.

Britney and Jamie are close, with Jamie revealing in May that Britney had chosen to return home to Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic to spend time with their family. “Britney was like, “I want to come home, I don’t want to be by myself [in LA] because all of her family’s pretty much here. So she was able to come home for almost two weeks or so," Jamie told Entertainment Tonight.

Last April, Jamie was also forced to defend her sister on Instagram when Britney checked into a mental health facility. "10 years ago, who was there?? I have been here long before anyone else, and I’ll be here long after. I love my sister with everything I have. So, anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand," Jamie wrote.

Jenny Hollander Director of Content Strategy Jenny is Marie Claire’s Director of Content Strategy, editing and writing about everything from politics to reality television to accessories and celebrity news.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.