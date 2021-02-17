Today's Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

By Emily Dixon
  • Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker just confirmed their relationship on Instagram.
  • Reports first emerged that Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer were dating last month, though the pair have been friends for years and they live live close to each other in Calabasas.
  • "Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," an insider told Entertainment Tonight.

    How did one officially declare a new partner before you could post them on Instagram, or add them to your relationship status on Facebook, or bump them to the top of your MySpace top 8? Place a notice in the local newspaper? Unfurl a banner from the town clock? Attach thousands of tiny notes to an extremely industrious carrier pigeon?

    My point is, as you've no doubt gathered, that Kourtney Kardashian just efficiently and succinctly confirmed her relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker by posting a photo on Instagram of the couple's entwined hands. While she didn't tag Barker, he's identifiable by his tattoos—plus, the drummer commented a black heart emoji on the post, and shared it to his own Instagram story. Cute!

    Last month, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian and Barker went from close friends to something more. "Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," the source said. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another."

    Plus, their respective kids are bonding too, the source said. Barker shares 15-year-old Alabama Barker, 17-year-old Landon Barker, and 21-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian shares 6-year-old Reign, 8-year-old Penelope, and 11-year-old Mason with ex Scott Disick. "Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them," the insider commented.

    "Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney," another source told E! "The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

