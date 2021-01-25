Kourtney Kardashian is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, various outlets report.

Kardashian and Barker have reportedly been friends for years, but their relationship has recently turned into something more.

"They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another," an insider shared.

New Kardashian kouple alert: Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, according to Entertainment Tonight! Kardashian and Barker aren't new to each other—they've been friends for a while, according to reports, while they live in the same Calabasas neighborhood.

"Kourtney and Travis have had a platonic relationship for years and they’ve been friends and family friends for a very long time, but recently something sparked and their relationship has turned romantic," an inside source told Entertainment Tonight. "They live on the same block and things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $15.00 SHOP NOW

Kardashian and Barker's families are already meshing well, the insider added: "Her kids and his kids get along so well too, which is a major plus for both of them." Barker shares 17-year-old Landon Barker, 15-year-old Alabama Barker, and 21-year-old stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian and ex Scott Disick are parents to 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign.



As E! reports, Kardashian and Barker triggered renewed speculation about their relationship when both shared photos on Instagram from Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home. While neither have publicly confirmed they're dating, an inside source told E! the pair are definitely together.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"It's been very low-key," another source subsequently told E! "They are a really good match, and Kourtney's entire family already loves Travis. They have been neighbors and great friends for years, and it just recently turned romantic."



"Travis has always had an eye for Kourtney," the source continued. "The chemistry and flirtation has always been there. They have a lot in common, and Kourtney has always been attracted to how Travis is as a parent. He's an amazing, hands-on dad, and Kourtney loves that about him. They love relaxing at home with their kids, and everyone gets along. It's going well, and they aren't putting pressure on it being super serious at this point."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io