Selena Gomez Revealed She Might Retire from Music After Her Next Album

By Emily Dixon
  • Selena Gomez said she's thinking about retiring from music in her new cover interview with Vogue.
  • "It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously," Gomez said. "I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, 'What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough."
  • "I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different," she added. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

    Selena Gomez spoke candidly about her music career in her latest cover interview with Vogue, revealing she's thinking about giving it up altogether after her next project. Gomez spoke to Jia Tolentino about struggling to be taken seriously in the music industry, and shared her frustrations about the impossible expectations placed on her work.

    "It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously," Gomez said. "I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, 'What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?' 'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people it still wasn’t enough."

    "I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different," she continued. "I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music."

    Gomez said she hoped to give herself "a real shot at acting," while continuing her career as a producer. "I haven’t even touched the surface of what I want to do,” she said. "The parts that I want are the ones I need help with. I can’t wait for the moment when a director can see that I’m capable of doing something that no one’s ever seen."

