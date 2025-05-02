Packed to the brim with Schiaparelli, Celine, and Prada, Selena Gomez ’s red carpet wardrobe has landed a prime spot on just about every fashion enthusiast’s mood board. However, a true Selena stan will tell you that the star’s corporate closet deserves just as much praise—and her latest trend-forward outfit proves just that.

On Thursday, May 1, Gomez went into full-on CEO mode while attending Rare Beauty's 4th annual Mental Health Summit at Rolling Greens in Los Angeles. Gomez, who held the event in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, reported for duty in a sharp cream blazer stitched with padded shoulders and a white sculpted top to match. But instead of slipping on a pair of tailored trousers to complete her power suit, the actress opted for high-waisted flared jeans that practically screamed, “boho chic is so back.”

Selena Gomez poses in a pair of floor-grazing flared jeans while attending Rare Beauty's Mental Health Summit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During the Spring 2025 runways, free-spirited styles like frilly chiffon dresses, lofty wooden wedges, and sumptuous suede bags made their way across the runways of Chloé, Zimmermann, and Isabel Marant, so it’s not much of a surprise that Gomez hopped onto the bandwagon with billowing denim bottoms.

Stylist Erin Walsh coordinated Gomez’s retro look alongside pared-down accessories like streamlined white heels and subtle hints of jewelry.

As for glam, the Rare Beauty founder championed rosy makeup with bright pink blush and a swipe of mauve-colored lipstick. She parted her lengthy bob down the middle for a sophisticated hairstyle.

A closer look at Gomez's glowing glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn’t Gomez’s first rodeo in the bohemian arena. Several weeks ago, while watching a Knicks game in New York City with her fiancé Benny Blanco , she slipped into a camel-colored suede jacket that looked as if it was pulled straight from the ‘70s. Gomez teamed her old-school outfit with wide-leg jeans, a leather shoulder bag, and a pair of cowboy boots for a Western flair.

If you’re looking to take the boho trend for a ride, go ahead and follow Gomez’s lead with a pair of flared jeans that feel undeniably vintage.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Flared Jeans Inspired by Selena Gomez's Corporate Outfit

Madewell Flared Wide Leg Jeans $148 at Nordstrom

Good American Dolly Joleans Flare Jeans $174 at Nordstrom